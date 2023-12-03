Risk management is vital

Finally, I am happy to share that eligible producers who were flood impacted in 2021-22 can now finally access up to $7500 via a rebate to offset the cost of eligible technical advice associated with developing a flood management plan endorsed by an Industry Recovery and Resilience Officer. This kind of support is vital to farmers who are recovering from a disaster, but we need to work together to get better at the timeliness of the delivery of support. Reach out to QFF's IRROs via our website to learn more. https://www.qff.org.au/projects/industry-recovery-and-resilience-officer/