The Shooters Union Queensland president Graham Park has described revelations that one of the Wieambilla shooters reportedly had firearms simultaneously registered to him in both NSW and Queensland as "confronting, yet sadly unsurprising" revelations.
It is almost 12 months since the horrific Wieambilla shooting killing police constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow, and neighbour Alan Dare, at a rural property in the district when three residents opened fire on them.
It resulted with three residents, brothers Gareth and Nathaniel Train, and Gareth's wife, Stacey Train, who opened fire being subsequently shot and killed by responding police.
Since then, investigations reveal that police believe the trio's motivations were led by religious extremism and that the incident is now considered an act of terrorism and were motivated by a religious ideology known as pre-millennialism.
This latest information was recently disclosed by in a NSW Parliamentary Estimates hearing.
"We have had serious concerns for many years that firearm registration does not protect the public or police, let alone prevent crime, and this just proves it," Mr Park said.
"The tragic Wieambilla shooting, where two young police officers and a good samaritan neighbour were murdered, was seized on by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to grandstand about a national firearms register.
"Shooters Union calls on the Queensland Premier to explain exactly how she thinks a national register of guns would have in any way protected those innocent lives, now that it has been revealed that the guns were already registered in not just one but two states, including Queensland."
"It is extremely difficult to believe that the Queensland Premier and Police Minister had not been told long ago by Queensland Police that one of the shooters had guns registered to him in Queensland.
And it is absolutely shameful that this fact has been covered up for almost a year, only coming to light through a completely separate Parliamentary process in a different state."
"This raises serious questions about what else the Queensland government is trying to keep quiet, and what its agenda really is," Mr Park said.
Queensland Country Life is awaiting comments sought from the Police Minister Mark Ryan fact checking.
