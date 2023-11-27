Queensland Country Life
Shooters Union questions gun registration system

Updated November 27 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 5:04pm
President of the Shooters Union Graham Park. File picture.
The Shooters Union Queensland president Graham Park has described revelations that one of the Wieambilla shooters reportedly had firearms simultaneously registered to him in both NSW and Queensland as "confronting, yet sadly unsurprising" revelations.

