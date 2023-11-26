There were 361 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
The recent rain brought a well anticipated change to the market, with all types of cattle selling to a dearer market.
The majority of steers and heifers sold at a 50 - 100 per cent price increase from previous months. Cows and cows and calves also saw a notable increase.
Kara-Louise Brooker, Upper Tenthill, sold Brahman steers for $1510 and a line of Brahman cows for $1300. Matthew Evans, Purga, sold a line of Charbray steers 12-14 months for $1160 and weaner steers for $920, $900 and $820.
Sandy Creek Livestock, Kilcoy, sold Brangus cows for $1140, steers for $1370 and $930 and heifers for $940. Craidan Pty Ltd, Dayboro, sold lines of Ultrablack weaners, with steers making $920, $910, $780 and $710 and heifers for $520.
The Lehmann family, Coolana, sold Droughtmaster weaners, with steers making $890 and heifers $690. The Lehmanns also sold five to six-month-old Droughtmasters, with steers making $690 and heifers $500.
PRJ Building, Townson, sold Charbray cross weaner steers for $850, $850, $750, $730 and $700. Metcalf Farms, Gatton, sold Santa weaner steers for $865.
Trevor Griffiths, Peaks Crossing, sold lines of light Euro weaner steers for $700, $690, $670 and $670 and heifers for $510 and $500.
Janetta Walker, Gatton, sold medium Murray Grey cows for $790 and three to four-month-old calves for $450.
Bruce Greer, Flagstone Creek, sold Brangus weaner heifers for $590. Ken Klein, Cedarton, sold light store cows with new calves at foot for $890.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.