The stories behind my stories

I can't count how many times people ask how I get my story ideas.
It comes as a surprise to a few that I get probably 100 unsolicited messages a day, and while half of them are ministerial media statements or police reports, the others do contain some gems.
Of course there's phone calls, people asking if I've heard about an event or to tell me about some injustice they perceive in their world.
All of these are truly valued ways of gathering information, along with social media, but you can't go past getting out in the community for some memorable stories.
Some conversations result in new angles on things like the renewable energy debate, or what people think about compulsory sheep and goat eartagging, and others are lighter but no less a part of the fabric of outback living.
Even when you're not particularly searching for something, you never know what you'll discover, such as when I was attending the Queensland Country Life Showgirl presentation dinner in Brisbane in August, seated fortuitously on a table with the crew from Winton.
I got chatting with Jeff Close, who I knew as the chair of the Waltzing Matilda Centre but had forgotten he also headed up Winton Movies Inc, which screens films in the lovely old open-air theatre in town.
To my surprise, he told me they'd just screened Barbie, only a fortnight after its release in Australia, and the whole town had gone all out in a frenzy of pink paraphernalia.
"It just goes to show, you can live in the Australian outback and still help Warner Bros hit the box office milestone of going past $1 billion globally in the fastest amount of time," Jeff said.
Just before the Ekka, I'd been in Canada for three weeks, taking part in the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists' world congress, with over 200 of us from all round the world soaking up the many aspects of growing crops and livestock in Alberta.
One of my daughters was working not far away in British Columbia and messaged to say her boss was taking part in an open mic night at a pub near where we were staying, so I went down to introduce myself.
Conference attendees had the night after at their leisure so I returned with a Fin, a Scotsman and a fellow Aussie.
We got talking with one of the bar staff who recognised me from the night before, and she told us she worked for the local paper before being made redundant, thanks to COVID's impact on advertising revenue.
She arranged for us to visit the newspaper office the next morning, but the editor was busy putting the paper to bed before the Canada Day public holiday, so he came up to the uni the following day to find out more of our story.
It was while we were chatting that a tornado alert sent all our phones buzzing. The editor, Doug had to hit the road to see what the damage was so Petteri, the Finnish photographer, and I jumped in his car for the ride.
And that's how I ended up writing a firsthand account of experiencing a twister.
A week later I was attending the Calgary Stampede and who should pull out a 90-point ride in the saddle bronc semi-finals but Injune's Damian Brennan.
Chatting to his proud father when I got back to Australia and writing that story a couple of days later was pure pleasure.
Incidentally, fellow Queenslander Ky Hamilton, who has just won the world bull riding championship, also competed at Calgary, but was bucked off the afternoon I was there.
I'm pretty sure sitting in the grandstand and walking around the impressive GMC Stadium, soaking up the commentary and watching the crowd reactions, helped me better understand just how impressive Ky's win, the first for an Australian, has been on a continent that puts so much into the sport.
Talking about my daughter in BC reminds of how I came by one of my favourite stories of the year.
There was no way I was letting Mandy depart Tullamarine Airport and Australia for two years (at least) overseas without a hug or 10, so I took a couple of days leave and headed down south.
It was a long way and a bit of money to outlay though and, ever mindful of the question my editor often asks - what other stories can you cover along the way - I remembered that I'd read something on social media about a young bloke from my home town of Blackall relocating to King Island.
A quick Rex flight across Bass Strait to the Tasmanian mainland and then back to King Island - a bit like getting to Charleville really - and there was Johnny Mac waiting at the airport to give me the full tour of his new home.
What a day it was. Watching how they get their stock to the mainland via boat (loading them onto a trailer as usual, then backing them onto the ship deck), visiting lighthouses and learning about the many tragic shipwrecks, dodging peacocks hiding in the grass (they have no natural predator), and learning about kelp harvesting - are some of my more vivid memories.
All of it was fascinating, not least to see how respected this young man was on an island that rarely attracts young permanent residents, but also as a story of how a bit of out of the box thinking helped John and his partner prise open a door that's so hard for many to open, to get a start in the industry.
I'll finish with a story against myself.
Come late one Wednesday morning recently, I'd been pounding the keyboards in a cabin in Longreach, filling my story spaces and helping get QCL off to press, and was desperate for a coffee.
I zipped into a parking bay in Eagle Street, noticing the region's deputy mayor walking along the footpath with another well-dressed woman beside her.
I just got out of my car and said hello to the deputy with a, "hi there, what are you up to" greeting.
"Hello Sally, I'd like you to meet the Governor-General's wife," she responded.
As I said, it's only by being out and about that the stories for our pages properly crystallise.
