Two teenage boys have been injured in a buggy rollover on a rural property north of Rockhampton.
On Saturday (November 25, 2023) afternoon the RACQ CapRescue helicopter was called to the scene on the private property about 50 north of Rockhampton.
RACQ CapRescue believe two teenage boys aged 14 and 16 were operating the vehicle on the property when the buggy rolled, causing multiple injuries to both occupants.
After the helicopter arrived on scene, the onboard flight medical team assisted ground Queensland Ambulance staff with patient treatment and prepared one of the patients for air transport.
One patient was air transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition to receive further scans and treatment for his injuries.
The remaining patient was transported by road ambulance to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.
