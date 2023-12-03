Where would we be without them. Garden gates, cocky gates, COD (carry or drag) gates and even the ultra-rare politician gate (swings easily under pressure).
Stock see gates a little differently to us though.
Sheep particularly have a whole range of gate types.
Most of the time they see the average ordinary 'Ahh there's the gate', and walk through it with minimal hesitation, very rarely (if they have been annoyed by insects or wild dogs) they see the 'OMG let me out of here gate' and will almost run over you trying to get to that gate.
Reasonably common is the 'What Gate', which they can't see at all, and the 'Scary Gate'.
No explanation needed for this one!
Confusingly, 'What gate' and 'Scary gate' can be combined into 'What Scary Gate', where the mob will walk past the gate like it's not even there, then suddenly take fright at it and bolt off in all directions.....now put that on repeat for 20 minutes.
For humans it turns into 'Frustrating Gate'!
Weaners and young sheep are excused all sorts of unsociable behavior at gates, because they are still learning and need time and experience to get their gates sorted.
However, older ewes and wethers (especially in small mobs) can sometimes find a 'Stuff You Gate'.
If you're on your own, your only choices here are to either catch your sheep and carry them through one by one (only feasible in a very small paddock or a completely open paddock), or you help them adjust their point of view with some vigorous exercise until the gate turns into 'OMG let me out of here Gate'.
A really good working dog turns most into 'Ahhh, there's the gate.'
Interestingly, a washout under a fence, a broken wire in a fence or a gap where there shouldn't be one seems to stand out to sheep like there's a neon arrow pointing to it with the words 'This way out'.
However, putting a mobile phone (small, black, non-reflective) anywhere near a gate to record their passage is a complete deal breaker.
Even gates they normally approach with equanimity are transformed into 'Hell No Gates', until the offending phone is removed and all are able to pass through unaccosted.
- Wendy Sheehan, rangeland grazier
