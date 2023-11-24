Looking around the grandstands at Friday's Wilangi Brahman sale, you would be excused for thinking that the recent state of the market had filtered its way into a tough turn out.
But, the numbers were deceiving. The buyers that turned out on November 24 were consistent, with repeat bidders racking up consistent sales and an impressive gross sale total of $1,132,500 and an average of $6661.76.
The final figures resulted in 167 bulls sold at the fall of the hammer, and three bulls sold post-sale, resulting in a 100 per cent clearance.
"I looked up into the stands and thought, 'geez, there's not many there', but the bulls kept selling," Middlemount vendor Alistair Davison said.
"The buyers that were here were quality. I think you can never discount that online (bidding) as well. There were a fair few bids coming in from there as well.
"You don't have to see a lot of bidders in the stands to have a lot of bidders operating."
Mr Davison, alongside wife Pam Davison, of Viva Brahmans collected the top sale of $38,000 for their 810kg bull, which went to buyers Brad and Kate Johnson of Trafalgar, Charters Towers.
"He's a really good bull...he's a moderate framed, good...beef bull and he's got a poll head," Mr Davison said.
"It's a tough job bringing the polls in so when you get one that's correct right through, he's certainly sought after.
"This one has a double poll gene...over a horned herd, he's going to produce a lot of poll calves."
Mr Davison said while the commercial market was demanding more polls across the northern industry, it was still a tough job to try and breed polls.
"We don't have a great poll gene pool to work from so when you get a good one, it's pretty well sought after. It's just come back to a straight commercial principle sort of thing," he said.
Recent rainfall around the state has improved market conditions, creating a flow-on effect to the Friday morning sale success.
"I think it was incredibly solid. I think the rain helped us out. We just had some storms leading up to it. Everyone hasn't got rain but a lot of people have and there's some more on the horizon," Mr Davison said.
"The prospect of rain (means) the actual market has lifted. I think we've hit the bottom of that. We fell off the cliff a few months ago and it's looking forward. I think people are slightly optimistic. They're talking up El Nino, but the rain seems to be coming.
"I think this sale, in the north...it's a stronghold of Brahmans. All the vendors were incredibly happy with the support we got here.
"It's our 36th sale and the buyers just keep coming back."
The Viva partnership saw a downturn in Brahman sales compared to last year.
"We sold 19. Last year we sold 22-23. We tried to meet the market," Mr Davison said.
Overall, 60 premier sire prospects sold to a top price of $38,000 and an average of $9016, 67 registered Brahman bulls went for a top of $15,000 and an average of $5776, and 43 herd bulls took a top of $8000, for a $4755 average.
