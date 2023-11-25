Beef 2024 is looking to lure more locals to next year's event with the introduction of a M'Eat Street "carnival" and entertainment, but the focus is still fairly and squarely on cattle.
That's according to Simon Irwin, who is overseeing the whole show for the first time as Beef Australia's chief executive officer.
"We're hoping to attract those outside the industry to attend so they can see what the beef industry has to offer," he said.
"Research shows only two out of 10 people in Rockhampton have been to Beef (Week) - that to me is an appalling statistic because the whole of idea of Beef (Week) is to display the beef industry to a population and get more people eating beef.
"So one of the things that we've done this time around is to have precincts in the grounds.
"We're also precincting the day - so from 8am until 5pm it's all about cattle, seminars, symposiums, beef restaurants - it's talks, it's cattle competitions and trade shows.
"From 5pm until 7.30pm, my vision is for it to be a community carnival where people bring their kids back, under 16s are free. We would like people to come back multiple nights and see different entertainment and taste different ways of cooking beef there.
"From 7.30pm, you can go back into that 'capital E' entertainment - last time it was the Queensland Opera, hats and heels - and it's the big dinners and those sorts of things so I see it as three events within an event."
Mr Irwin said his team was working hard at maintaining the focus on the cattle and using it as "a great shopfront" for everyone to attend.
"There's more restaurants, more breakfasts and dinners - and a lot of them have sold out early - so we're really trying to make it as inclusive as we can and get as many people to come in and see how big beef is," he said.
Mr Irwin said the grounds would be divided into five precincts for Beef 2024 - lifestyle; ag machinery; tech and innovation; cattle; and the trade show.
"We're going to the concept of a M'Eat Street... we want that experience of one of the carnivals that you see in Brisbane where's there's a couple of dozen food trucks and outlets and a different entertainment program," he said.
Mr Irwin said he did not know at this stage how many cattle would be on site next year as stud nominations had not yet opened and commercial cattle nominations have just opened.
He said there was no limit on the number of stud bulls a person could enter for judging, but there was a limit on trade stalls due to space limitations, with sponsors getting preference.
"So breed societies such as Brahmans, Droughties, Santa Gertrudis and a whole lot of others, Angus, are sponsors so they get first crack at the sites," he said.
"We are virtually 100 per cent over subscribed - the breed societies take up a fair bit of space and I don't know which breed societies will have cattle in their own shed - it's up to them as to what they do with their site."
Mr Irwin was quite definite that the focus of Beef Week was "absolutely" still on cattle.
He said the investment of $1.6 million to set up the infrastructure to run the stud cattle competitions was testament to that.
"We get about $250,000 in entry fees so to say that Beef doesn't care about cattle is so far from the truth, it's not funny - in fact, fees will pay for cattle panels and sawdust. Adding in the other elements pays for the rest," he said.
Mr Irwin said Beef Week was for the advancement of the beef community not only the beef industry.
"Queensland Country Life takes up space so if we were only saying you have to be a cattle producer to be part of Beef, (Queensland) Country Life wouldn't get a start, but it's very much part of the beef community and a very important part of the beef community so the show has always taken that broad view," he said.
"Beef it not about gong there to buy a spa. It's about the beef industry. Now that is a broad view of the beef industry so there will be financial institutions, consultancy firms, a big focus on carbon, innovation and ag tech and all those sorts of things and ag machinery, but our reason for existence is the advancement of the beef community."
Beef 2024 will be the 14th event since its inception in 1988.
