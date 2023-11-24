Queensland Country Life
Bollon expecting major flooding in Wallam Creek on Saturday

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
Updated November 24 2023 - 7:31pm, first published 7:14pm
Balonne Shire Council flood cameras are showing the extent of local flooding, including here at Warrie Crossing. Picture supplied.
The small south west community of Bollon is awaiting a possible flood peak above a metre on Saturday morning, following some huge rainfall totals on properties upstream on the Wallam and Mungallala Creeks.

