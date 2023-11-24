The small south west community of Bollon is awaiting a possible flood peak above a metre on Saturday morning, following some huge rainfall totals on properties upstream on the Wallam and Mungallala Creeks.
Balonne Shire Council staff closed the flood levee across the Balonne Highway to the east of the town soon after noon on Friday, following advice from the Bureau of Meteorology that the major flooding occurring upstream at Cardiff was quickly moving downstream and could cause major flooding at Bollon by Saturday morning.
The bureau also advised that more rain could fall over the catchment on Friday night.
Both the Balonne and Moonie Highways were closed on Friday.
Social media was alight on Friday morning with news of big falls of rain from above Bollon through to below St George on Thursday night, which set the creeks running.
Among those reporting huge falls on Who Got the Rain were Bollon's Celia Hogan at Belingra, with 184 millimetres, Emily Wall at Arkaroola with 192mm and 324.5mm for the week, Greg Crowe at Carbeen with 140mm and 240mm in total, Sarah Cameron at Leawah with 138mm, and Patrick O'Brien at Metford with 169mm for the week.
Selina Halls at Koala, Hebel had 110mm and Brian Southern reported in from Breena Plains with 178mm in total for the rain event.
Balonne Shire mayor Samantha O'Toole said there had been serious rainfall events in the shire over recent days.
"With Wallam Creek at Bollon predicted to reach a height of 1.0 metre on Saturday and more rainfall yet to come, it is making it difficult to anticipate the peak," she said.
"We do have contingency measures in place including flood mitigation pumps if any water does form inside the levee.
"At this stage, we are monitoring the situation closely, working with other government departments and preparing to act where necessary to keep the community safe through this event."
Cr O'Toole said that if anyone had concerns over the weekend, they should make contact with the council on (07) 4620 8888, a number that's monitored outside of hours.
People can keep up to date with flood events and road closures via the council's emergency dashboard.
BoM forecaster Felim Hanniffy said there had been a succession of storms in the region, especially slow-moving at night.
"The set-up at the moment is very stagnant," he said. "The humid air mass is predicted to persist over the weekend, before the trough starts moving east next week."
He said it was unusual to see such a system in November in the midst of an El Nino event, but it wasn't unprecedented.
"El Ninos favour drier conditions but they can throw curve balls," he said. "They're like fingerprints, all different."
Roads were also closed in Queensland's central west on Friday, thanks to ongoing rain there.
The Barcaldine Regional Council's road report listed Landsborough Highway closures in two places, at Collumpton and Chinaman Creeks, both 0.2m and rising, and inter-town roads of Hughenden to Muttaburra, Ilfracombe to Aramac, Muttaburra to Longreach via Crossmoor, Muttaburra to Bowen Downs, and Barcaldine to Isisford via both Barcaldine Downs and Home Creek.
Tom Terry, at Hartree, midway between Winton and Longreach told Who Got the Rain he'd measured 139mm, while Tracy Hatch at Newstead near Ilfracombe had 130mm fall on country burnt in a lightning-induced grass fire on Wednesday.
The Burtons at Saltern Creek west of Barcaldine have had 105mm for November, while the Buttons at Crossmoor between Muttaburra and Longreach had 78mm on Thursday night.
Kate Urquhart at Adelong, Aramac, recorded 94mm.
Locals said the rain was still patchy, with many not recording anything like those amounts.
