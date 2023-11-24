Queensland's outback has once again made a winning statement at the annual Queensland Tourism Awards, taking home five awards, two of them gold.
Announced in Cairns on Friday night, the 2022 Mount Isa Mine Indigenous Rodeo took home two awards, while Longreach's Mitchell Grass Retreat took home gold for the second year in a row.
Queensland Tourism Industry Council's Chief Executive Officer Brett Fraser said they were good examples of outback Queensland's tourism industry kicking goals.
"Isa Rodeo Limited struck gold for the festivals and events award and won silver in the major festivals and events category for the unforgettable Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo in 2022," he said.
"Outback Queensland has a reputation for hosting some of the best rodeos in the world so it's great to see Isa Rodeo Limited get the recognition it deserves for hosting such a spectacular event.
"I am also extremely happy for Mitchell Grass Retreat who took home gold for the second year in a row for the unique accommodation award.
"With their unique luxury glamping experiences that show how to stay in the outback in style, it's no surprise that they are a returning winner.
"On top of all this, we saw a first-time winner at the awards with Queensland Music Trails - The Outback Trail - winning bronze in the cultural tourism category. They show us the importance of sharing culture by using music."
The Outback Queensland Masters golfing experience received silver in the festivals and events category.
According to statistics gathered, the last financial year to June 2023 was a busy one for the outback, with domestic tourists' overnight visitor expenditure outperforming previous years by earning $891 million, a 19.5 per cent increase.
"According to Tourism Research Australia, there was a 6.4 per cent increase in domestic visitors, equating to a massive 1.1 million visitors in the last financial year so these numbers really speak for themselves when we talk about the popularity of visiting outback Queensland," Mr Fraser said.
A total of 31 award categories were presented at the gala night in Cairns, ranging from attractions, events, tour and transport operators, accommodation, restaurants, culture, and marketing.
More than 920 operators and guests gathered in Cairns for the first time since 1997 to celebrate their efforts and resilience over the past three challenging years.
Select category winners will gain automatic entry into the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards, to be held in the Northern Territory on Friday March 15, 2024.
The Queensland Tourism Awards will be held at The Star in Brisbane next year.
