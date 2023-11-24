Last year's RFDS Local Hero has praised the initiative for helping her launch an equine-assisted Horse Wisdom program at Archer River on Cape York.
As the organisation announced that nominations were open for this year's Local Hero awards, Emma Jackson said it had been wonderful to embark on her program, thanks the help of a $20,000 grant from Ergon Energy Retail as last year's overall winner.
She used it to continue to build on the success she'd had with previous programs facilitated with horses and cattle, and offering a broader program through the Horse Wisdom Program.
"As I am not a clinician, it means that I have had to work within a certain scope with children and adults in the past," Ms Jackson said.
"Working with the RFDS and designing a broader holistic program with the support and expertise of a mental health clinician who works across the Cape York Peninsula complements the outcomes beautifully."
Emma said the reason behind delivering the program on her property was due to the benefits that have been seen during previous sessions, with people enjoying both the animals and an outdoor environment.
The two-day program was successfully launched in June, offering participants the opportunity to work and communicate with horses, which in turn helps to develop more control over feelings and thoughts while gaining a clearer understanding of how these affect their choices and behaviours.
The RFDS (Queensland Section) is looking to unearth more of the state's unsung heroes, and CEO Meredith Staib said the awards were having had a profound impact on many communities across the state.
They provide an opportunity for the RFDS to acknowledge members of the community who enable the organisation to provide care to the furthest corner of the state.
"Our ability to deliver our services hinges on the continuing support of the communities where we operate," Ms Staib said.
"These awards offer a way to express our gratitude for the kindness we receive from emergency services, healthcare professionals, volunteers, fundraisers, administrative personnel, and everyone who plays such a vital role."
The Queensland Hero is awarded a $20,000 grant, provided by Ergon Energy Retail, to support a healthcare initiative in their community.
Local heroes can be nominated from anywhere across Queensland, with nominations closing on December 12.
