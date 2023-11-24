The fight to protect the Great Artesian Basin from carbon capture projects stepped up a notch with industry and community groups banding together to present a united front this week.
Carbon Transport and Storage Corporation Pty Ltd (CTSCo), a subsidiary of multinational, Glencore, proposes to inject liquified carbon dioxide (CO2) into a usable GAB aquifer near Moonie.
Anthony Lee, the CEO of Australian Country Choice, which has assets east of Moonie including a 30,000 head feedlot, said the company had a water allocation from the precipice aquifer within the GAB for the feedlot and farming property.
"It's a really good water source, they (CTSCo) are saying it's too brackish, it's not...we used that water today for our stock," he said.
"There are also towns like Dalby and Miles which use that water supply."
Mr Lee said his company was 100 per cent opposed to the CTSCo proposal.
"We're trying to protect the Murray Darling, we're trying to protect the Great Barrier Reef which is critical and very important to do those things for the sustainable future of everyone, (but) the Great Artesian Basin is just as important, if not more important that those systems," he said.
Queensland Farmers Federation chief executive officer Jo Sheppard said the idea of injecting what is essentially industrial waste into a usable water resource as valuable as the GAB was extremely alarming.
"And surely must evoke the precautionary principle as outlined in environmental law and requirements to protect future water contained within the Water Act 2000," she said.
Mr Lee said there was no "make-good" ability if the CTSCo proposal adversely affected the water source.
"We need the water, we don't need money by way of compensation (if it's contaminated), we need the water," he said.
QFF says, under the Environmental Protection Regulation 2019, section 41, an activity involving direct release of waste into groundwater must be refused if the authority considers under S41(2) part (c) the waste is likely to result in a deterioration in the environmental values of the receiving groundwater.
"The geological formation of the precipice sandstone is regionally significant and described by experts as a high-quality GAB aquifer. It is also the source aquifer for springs and supports numerous groundwater dependant ecosystems and the proponents themselves have identified the significant environmental values of the groundwater," Ms Sheppard said.
"This project is identified as a trial and QFF understands that significant expansion plans will likely be proposed following the trial with further GAB sites to be subsequently considered for similar projects.
"The longer-term upscale potential and associated future cumulative impacts on the GAB is of significant concern."
Mr Lee said the group was building "a coalition of the concerned" to fight the issue and wanted federal Agriculture Minister, Murray Watt, and Environment and Water Minister, Tanya Plibersek, to get involved to understand the potential damage of the project to the GAB which was across multiple states.
"We also want the state government to appreciate this is a huge issue for a lot of communities, organisations and individuals," he said.
"We will fight it to the end. Even it's it approved we will continue to fight it. We will not accept that it's going to happen, we can't accept it because this is just the start of it," he said
"If this is approved, it sets a precedent, they do a trial and expand it from there. What would you think if we pumped liquified waste CO2 out of a coal fired power station into the Wivenhoe Dam? What would people think? It's just because it's out there, out the back of Moonie, that this hasn't got the attention of people in the cities, but it's a huge issue that could significant flow on affects."
Mr Lee said he understood a carbon capture project like this one had never involved a potable water source before.
"If it's approved it would be an untested global first with potential dire consequences," he said.
The group of 20 or more opposing the CTSCo proposal involves politicians and representatives from local government, a conservation group, farm lobby groups and business.
