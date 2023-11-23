Livestock agents from the Warwick Livestock Selling Agents Association are not at all happy with the outcome of the Saleyards Redevelopment Information session held by the Southern Downs Regional Council, last Friday.
The livestock agents were presented with stage one of the saleyard redevelopment schedule to commence work on Monday.
According to the president of the Warwick Livestock Saleyards Agents Association Ben Johnston, the plans they were presented with were not the plans the agents had negotiated on.
As a result the Warwick Livestock Selling Agents Association opted to terminate those discussions," he said.
"The agent's association feel the redevelopment put forward to us on Friday is not suitable nor workable.
"The current saleyards are more functional and provide better buying and selling facilities then what was presented to us."
He said if the council goes ahead with stage one as presented to them it's a massive step backwards and is nothing like the original put forward to in previous discussions."
Mr Johnston said one of the major issues at stake in the redevelopment goes ahead, is the proposed buyers gallery where buyers would have to walk in the laneways with cattle movement and the proposed overhead roof had gone.
" It is expected that major buyers, processors and key stakeholders will not attend the selling centre due to 'no cover' and being exposed to the weather," he said.
"Plus having buyers negotiate their way through messy wet laneways without cover imposes work health and safety issues for people and is an animal welfare issue also, for livestock who need shade."
Mr Johnston said after Friday's meeting was terminated by the livestock agents, he had written again to the Southern Downs Regional Council strongly advising the upgrade be halted immediately, until further discussions are held and consultations were had with key stakeholders such as themselves.
"We were always prepared for some headaches during this rebuilt of the saleyards, but every time we have a meeting there is a different outcome.
"If the council does not have sufficient funds to provide an acceptable and functional facility, then we feel it needs to wait until sufficient funds become available."
Mr Johnston said the agents want to see the saleyards remain a good centre for the marketing of livestock, as it draws both sheep and cattle from a large radius.
"We want a saleyard upgrade that will enhance buyer support and give growth as an 'acceptable functional facility' and we do not want lose support due to inadequate facilities," Mr Johnston said.
In a media statement released by the Southern Downs Regional Council on Thursday it said council is proceeding with the project and current design which provides for ground level buyer laneways with a solid roof.
Raised buyer walkways will be considered in future stages of the redevelopment and further consultation will be undertaken once the current stages have been completed and put to use.
It is anticipated that stage one will be complete in March 2024 and will deliver 120 new selling pens, five ramps, a new weighbridge, various holding pens and one processing area.
Stage two will be completed in May 2024 and includes 14 holding pens, a double deck ramp and an additional processing area.
Council's Chief Executive Officer Dave Burges acknowledged the contributions of all stakeholders to date and was aware of new areas of concern from some parties.
"The Warwick Saleyards is a major economic pillar in the identity of the Southern Downs and the facility has been connecting our rural and agricultural community with stock and station agents for more than 60 years," Mr Burges said.
"However, the livestock industry has evolved since the saleyards started operating and there is no question that development is needed to ensure the region has quality facilities which meet current animal welfare standards and are safe for workers."
Mr Burges said council had consulted extensively with the Warwick Livestock Selling Agents Association on addressing the long-term viability of the facility and they supported the design as it was being finalised prior to going to tender.
"With tenders submitted beyond our budget reach amid rising building costs, we have had to reconsider the extent of the first stages of the redevelopment," he said.
"We have looked to determine the best affordable outcome and consulted with the Warwick Livestock Selling Agents Association to put forward affordable options for consideration, while delivering the same yard layout which was endorsed by selling agents in August.
"Unfortunately, the Warwick Livestock Selling Agents Association opted to terminate those discussions."
Mr Burges said the $7.5M project balances immediate infrastructure issues with a future-focused strategy whilst allowing the project to remain viable within a tight budget.
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.