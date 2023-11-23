Queensland Country Life
Friday, November 24, 2023
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Mount Isa's Lawnhill Riversleigh Pastoral Holding Co offload 200 Brahman steers into dearer Emerald cattle market

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated November 24 2023 - 7:17am, first published November 23 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Pearce of GDL Emerald, with a run of 200 Brahman steers, drawn from Lawn Hill Riversleigh Pastoral Holding Co, Mt Isa, which sold to a top of 296c/kg. Picture supplied.
Matt Pearce of GDL Emerald, with a run of 200 Brahman steers, drawn from Lawn Hill Riversleigh Pastoral Holding Co, Mt Isa, which sold to a top of 296c/kg. Picture supplied.

North west producers capitalised on the dearer cattle market at the Emerald prime and store sale on Thursday, which had a rain reduced yarding of only approximately 427 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.