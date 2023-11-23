Landholders in the Wide Bay Burnett region fear bushfire contractors won't commit to conducting future firebreaks on their properties, due to ongoing pay disputes with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.
Contractors helped manage and put in firebreaks at rural properties at Wonbah, located 90km south west of Bundaberg, between October 15-19, this year.
They were joined by local landholders, Rural Fire Service, Parks and Wildlife service personnel, as well as aerial water bombing crews, who were battling fires which were allegedly deliberately lit.
Local landholder Melinee Leather said it took ground crews more than six days to contain the fire, which during that time, they all slept on the fire breaks.
Approximately 3000 acres of bushland and grazing land were scorched in the fires.
"(The fires) were deliberately lit twice, there were a series of alleged deliberately lit fires along the Gin Gin and Mt Perry Road and surrounding properties," Ms Leather said.
"The wind was a problem and backburning had to be put off until 11.00pm one night and 3.00am another morning due to wind and unfavourable atmospheric temperatures and moisture levels.
"There was also a lack of support on the ground."
Ms Leather said they followed correct procedure and reported to FireCom that they required the assistance of dozers to push fire breaks on very steep mountain terrain.
However, she said the Rural Fire Service would only pay one contractor for six hours of work upfront.
"The inspector gave approval for six hours -and this was then never reviewed. I would assume the length of time of the fire and severity this should have been reviewed and additional hours approved," she said.
"A meeting was scheduled on the fire line but RFS didn't show for the meeting, this is probably when this could have been reviewed."
Ms Leather and her family are among a growing chorus of landholders who fear local contractors will not commit to conducting firebreaks in the future, due to these pay disputes with QFES.
"One of our contractors were already hesitant about coming to put in our firebreak, because it had happen to him before," she said.
"There aren't many people that can come to put firebreaks in that quickly.
"These are local contractors who live half an hour away from the fires, and if this continues, we're not going to have a great deal of contractors to choose from.
"We've really got to look after our contractors that we have already because you want them to come at a minute's notice basically."
Ms Leather said they requested a copy of the QFES procedure for hiring heavy equipment at incidents, which they have since sent through.
"We need clear policy around chain of command, equipment use etc," she said.
"We also need communication channels that are open QFES have their own frequency as does Parks and Wildlife and the aerial team. All different to what we have access to."
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said before a contractor is engaged by QFES, authorisation of payment and scope of work is provided by the Incident Controller.
"Once work has been completed, the contractor provides QFES an invoice and payment is made accordingly," they said.
"Heavy machinery such as dozers, excavators and other similar equipment is often necessary to bring a fire under control by building fire breaks.
"In some incidents, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) will engage an authorised contractor to undertake this work. Contractors may also be engaged by private landholders and other agencies at their own cost."
In response to Wonbah fire, near Bundaberg, QFES said all authorised contractors engaged by QFES would be compensated.
"QFES is aware that other contractors may have been engaged by landholders," the spokesperson said.
"QFES will only compensate contractors who have been engaged and authorised by QFES.
"In the specific instance referred to, QFES worked with the contractor to outline the type and duration of work to be undertaken, with an agreement for QFES to pay the cost.
"QFES also advised that any additional machinery or hours would require further approval before it commenced. QFES is awaiting the invoice for the agreed work.
