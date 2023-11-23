Herefords prove the boss of beef in Norman's steak competition

Hereford is the new boss, with the breed named as delivering the best eating experience at one of Queensland's most popular steak houses.
The long running annual competition at the Norman Hotel in inner-city suburb of Woolloongabba in Brisbane presented diners with four steaks from four breeds on a skewer.
The steaks were then ranked in order of preference by pub patrons, with the top steak named the Norman's Best Breed.
In what proved a very tight competition, JBS Australia's grassfed Hereford Boss is now the featured steak at the pub affectionately known as Brisbane's worst vegetarian restaurant.
The win was celebrated with a special lunch at attended by representatives of the Hereford breed, JBS Australia and staff from the Norman.
Executive chef Frank Correnti said while the competition had previously relied on several different judging formats, diners this year had been presented with four 40-50g pieces of steak on a skewer and a scorecard.
"We've found the four steaks on a skewer to be a great conversation starter," said.
"The diners know each of the breeds in front of them and are actively engaged in discussing the meat they are eating.
"It helps to create a light-hearted, fun atmosphere and a great dining experience."
Other breeds involved in the annual competition included: Simmental, Droughtmaster and Limousin.
Visitors to the Norman will now be presented with a 400g grass fed Hereford Boss brand rump souced through JBS's Wagga Wagga plant.
Consistently in the top 10 per cent of all MSA graded beef in Australia, Hereford Boss meets a range of strict criteria including being 100pc verified Hereford, grass fed for life, free range, and antibiotic free.
Denis Conroy from JBS Australia said Hereford Boss had proven to be a very popular product.
"There's something to be said for the Boss brand and it's grassfed status," Mr Conroy said.
"The branding suggests very strongly that it is an excellent eating experience, and that is exactly what it delivers."
Also helping celebrating the win were Scott and Pip Mann, Truro Herefords, Bellata, NSW, and Tom Nixon, Devon Court Herefords, Drillham, Qld, in what has been a big year for the whiteface breed.
The Mann's poll exhibit Truro Sherlock was crowned the Champion of Champions interbreed bull at the 2023 Royal Queensland Show. That bull later went to sell for $130,000.
Mr Nixon was also in the ribbons, exhibiting the winning pen in the 70 day weight gain section of the RNA's Paddock to Palate competition held at JBS's Beef City.
Herefords Australia chief executive officer Michael Crowley said the breed would be back in 2024 to defend its title of the Norman's Best Breed.
"Herefords are very focused on sustainability as part of the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework," Mr Crowley said.
"The breed delivers fertility and longevity, weight for age and efficient feed conversion, all underpinned by high quality beef that benefits all in the supply chain."
