Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Excellent harvest result following by rain for summer planting

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
November 22 2023 - 9:00pm
Geoff Pedler received 40mm on his home farm, 60mm on his neighbouring farm and 27mm on his organic farm, within a 20km radius. Pictures Helen Walker
One happy Darling Downs farmer who managed to finish his winter crop harvest before the much needed rain fell across the Darling Downs is Geoff Pedler, Trevalsa, West Prairie.

