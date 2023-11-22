One happy Darling Downs farmer who managed to finish his winter crop harvest before the much needed rain fell across the Darling Downs is Geoff Pedler, Trevalsa, West Prairie.
Mr Pedler finished his winter harvest last Friday and received rain from Sunday night onwards.
In all, he received 40mm on his home farm, 60mm on his neighbouring farm and 27mm on his organic farm, within a 20km radius.
It was in August, he ordered his summer seed and fertilised his paddock rotation into a long fallow from his 2022 winter harvest, with a 'lets wait and see attitude'.
Following the rain he will start planting, although he is the first to admit another 25mm would have placed him in a better position.
He will plant white French millet on his organic country, while his conventional farming land will grow sorghum and corn.
After a long dry winter he was very happy with his winter harvest results.
"We planted in April on the back of 50mm and only received 25mm in July, that helped us secure the roots," he said.
Mr Pedler's conventional wheat crop of 130ha yielded as high as 5.8 tonne/hectare and averaged around 5t/ha, while his 20ha of barley yield 5t/ha across the lot.
"We harvested 90 tonnes of organic wheat from 22ha returning 4.2t/ha," he said.
His 45ha of ancient wheat variety Kumut yielded approximately 2.47t/ha.
His organic wheat crop was forward sold to Kialla Pure Foods, while the balance is in his silos.
"We won't know for sure until we deliver it, but it is an excellent yield under such difficult growing conditions," Mr Pedler said.
