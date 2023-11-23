Queensland Country Life
Thursday, November 23, 2023
EU Brangus weaner hit 384c/kg at Gracemere

November 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Smaller yarding, higher prices at Gracemere
CQLX combined agents received a lighter yarding on Wednesday due to some much-needed rain across parts of Central Queensland with a total yarding of 1048 head, consisting of 608 steers, 182 heifers, 146 cows, 108 cows and calves and three bulls.

