Smaller yarding, higher prices at Gracemere

CQLX combined agents received a lighter yarding on Wednesday due to some much-needed rain across parts of Central Queensland with a total yarding of 1048 head, consisting of 608 steers, 182 heifers, 146 cows, 108 cows and calves and three bulls.
Agents said prices were up 30 cents or more across all categories again this week with the regular buying panel, some fresh buyers and two of the meatworks in attendance.
Cattle were all mainly local with some coming from as far north as Mackay and Marlborough, and a run of mixed sex weaners from Nebo.
Connor family, Wycarbah, sold Droughtmaster cross bullocks for 264c/kg weighing 610kg to return $1611/hd.
Parraweena Cattle Co, Banana, sold Brangus feeder steers for 298c/kg weighing 475kg returning $1416/hd.
TG Acton and family, Nine Mile, sold Brangus feeder steers for 266c/kg weighing 475kg to return $1264/hd.
Unity Pastoral, Baralaba, sold a pen of Brahman feeder steers for 256c/kg weighing 437kg to return $1120/hd.
B and C Robinson, Yaamba, sold No.2 Brahman steers for 256c/kg weighing 401kg to return $1028/hd.
N Slater, Kunwarara, sold Brangus steers for 324c/kg weighing 232kg to return $753/hd.
Malvern Development Pty Ltd, Tungamull, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for 354c/kg weighing 216kg to return $765/hd.
Big Horn Pastoral, Nebo, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 366c/kg weighing 213kg to return $781/hd.
Busby Cattle Co, Mt Larcom, sold EU Brangus weaner steers for 384c/kg weighing 180kg returning $695/hd.
L Stanley, St Lawrence, sold Brangus steers for 364c/kg weighing 177kg to return $647/hd.
M Bruce, Calliope, sold Brangus steers for 282c/kg weighing 150kg to return $423/hd.
I and G Ohl, Baralaba, sold Brahman cross cows for 228c/kg weighing 580kg to return $1323/hd.
Mt Wilga Pastoral Company, Oyster Creek, sold Droughtmaster cows for 245c/kg weighing 526kg to return $1291/hd.
Connor Family, Wycarbah, sold Droughtmaster cows for 241c/kg weighing 506kg to return $1222/hd.
GT and TG Shelley, Nebo, sold tropical composite store cows for 200c/kg weighing 361kg to return $723/hd.
M and N Allen, Thangool, sold Brahman cross heifers for 265c/kg weighing 480kg to return $1272/hd.
Pedeco Pty Ltd, Joskeleigh, sold Brangus heifers for 218c/kg weighing 350kg to return $763/hd.
Yeppoon High School, Yeppoon, sold Brahman feeder heifers for 250c/kg weighing 347kg to return $867/hd.
Big Horn Pastoral, Nebo, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers for 262c/kg weighing 220kg to return $576/hd.
D Everingham, Barmoya, sold Charbray cows and calves for $1100/unit.
I and G Ohl, Baralaba, sold Charbray cows and calves for $1000/unit.
The next Gracemere sale is on Wednesday November 29, starting at 8.30am.
The last sale for 2023 will be Wednesday December 13 and the first sale for 2024 will be Wednesday January 17.
