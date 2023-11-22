Good gains at Dalby

Useful falls of rain across most parts of the supply areas reduced numbers at Dalby to 1723 head on Wednesday.
A full panel of export buyers was present however not all were operating and the regular feed and trade buyers plus restockers were in attendance and active.
Most classes sold to a dearer market. A plain quality lineup of light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock experienced little change.
Yearling steers to feed averaged a further 20c to 30c/kg better. Light weight yearling heifers to restockers were noticeably dearer and yearling heifers to feed and the trade lifted by over 40c/kg in places.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks averaged 40c/kg dearer. All classes of cows experienced improvements of 30c to 35c/kg.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock averaged 315c and made to 353c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 302c to 319c with sales to 335c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to a top of 296c to average 270c some to the trade at 306c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 308c to average 296c/kg. Medium weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 253c to 260c with sales to 270c/kg. Heavy weights to feed made to the occasional 293c to average 276c/kg.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks to export processors made to 278c with a fair sample at 274c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows to restockers made to 204c/kg. The best of the good cows made to 241c with both medium and heavy weights averaging in the early 230c/kg range.
Heavy weight bulls made to 247c/kg.
