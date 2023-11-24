With interest rates continuing to rise, the future outlook for young people looking to buy their own rural property may not look promising, but a young couple from Miriam Vale is living proof it can be done.
Tom Robinson of Cedar Vale, 30km south of Miriam Vale, said the frequent rises in interest rates was scary.
Only six months ago, Tom, 34, and his partner, Jess Ward, 31, bought Cedar Vale, a 4000-acre (1680 ha) backgrounding property, from Jess' parents, Darcy Ward and Julie Green.
The young couple have two children - Grace, 4, and Roger, 3.
Tom hopes interest rates will stop going up, but reckons he can't whinge about it as Westpac was very helpful and the couple factored future rises into the business plan that accompanied their variable loan application.
"We're pretty lucky compared to a lot of people," he said.
"We got pretty well looked after on the rate we bought it at - it was a pretty safe loan for them to give."
The pair has also got a fixed loan with Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority with the two loans split 60 per cent QRIDA, 40 per cent Westpac.
Tom said the couple would now concentrate on buying and selling cattle at the right price.
"The grass is going good and the weight gains are there so we've just got to let them kick off a bit," he said.
At the the last Miriam Vale cattle sale, Tom bought 14 bigger framed steers and, from CQLX Gracemere a couple of days earlier, he picked up another 31, mainly Brahman, steers.
He said he buys, fattens and sells to whichever feedlot or abattoir pays the right money.
