Friday, November 24, 2023
Interest rate rises haven't stopped a young Miriam Vale couple from buying a cattle property

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
November 24 2023 - 2:00pm
Tom Robinson, Cedar Vale, with his children, Grace and Roger, at the Miriam Vale cattle sale on November 17. Picture: Judith Maizey
With interest rates continuing to rise, the future outlook for young people looking to buy their own rural property may not look promising, but a young couple from Miriam Vale is living proof it can be done.

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

