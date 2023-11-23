Are rural property owners coping with interest rate rises in a time when inflation is up and some commodity prices have plummeted?
According to big banks, it seems their systems and checks mean most agriculture business have very low levels of loans-under-stress despite the nexus of economic factors currently at play.
Justine and Matt McLeod of Lake Pleasant, a 600 hectare irrigated farm near Goovigen, purchased their property in September 2020.
Due to the nature of agribusiness loans, they had to have a 60 per cent deposit ready to go for the property which was valued at $1.5 million, before the bank would even consider them for a loan.
They did this through hard work in their professions and also using capital value from investment properties.
By strategically selling off investments and self-managing super funds, they were able to bring their total debt down to keep the amount of interest from skyrocketing.
In order to make sure they could service the loan, they also punched the numbers they could service the loan with up to 9 per cent interest.
As cattle traders and hay farmers, their margins were affected by decreased cattle prices, but they were able to maintain profitability through buying and selling in the same market.
They also did this by purchasing items like baler twine in advance to avoid large price increases.
Rabobank's regional manager for Southern Queensland Brad James said a lot of checks and balances went into financing agribusinesses considering there were many variables on revenue and inputs in the sector.
He said all banks sensitised interest increases, and so when they did a loan assessment they could assimilate in-cash flow projections and interest rates above the prevailing rate.
These "stress-tests" helped judge how enterprises would handle rate rises.
He said the experience of the operator and management style also came into it.
One input could be cattle prices, while also taking into consideration the impact of drought on calving rates.
For irrigators, yield projections had to be sensitised based on anticipated inflows to that catchment.
"All we can do is say how do these people look if they're operating at 50pc of their water allocation, with some in-crop rain.
"That's almost impossible to predict, so we just bring the yield back a bit."
He said this technique was not full-proof as sometimes the market moved faster than anticipated.
"There's a balance between saying if we over-sensitise these things, that means we get too conservative and it denies people real opportunity to expand.
"The banks also derive our money from lending to viable operations so we have to maintain that balance there as well."
He said with other businesses, inflation would affect a rise in commodity prices, however agriculture did not work that way because the economy was not linked to the commodity price for a tonne of grain or a bullock.
"They're not matched, it's a complex web."
Mr James said lending for agriculture was also gearing sensitive, meaning it was dependent on the amount of debt-to-assets.
He said due to the high level of variables in agriculture, the amount of debt borrowed against the enterprise had to be kept in check.
He thought gearing kept at a sensible level in agriculture, given good management prices, should not be more than 40 to 45 per cent.
However, he said there were exceptions to the rule depending on practices.
One of the most positive things he said about the Australian agriculture industry was that there were very low levels of loans-under-stress.
"If you compare it to some of the major industries, it's in pretty good shape," he said.
"It's run by conservative people with a lot of expertise, with generations of experience and there's a fairly responsible set of lending guidelines that the banks apply."
Overall he thought families could be doing it tough given current conditions, but thought many in agriculture were familiar with the "peaks and troughs" of agribusiness.
"We try to as best we can encourage people to get ahead of the game while commodity prices are high and interest rates are low," he said.
He thought people had taken advantage of the conditions over the last two to three years and had taken the time to make valuable improvements to their business, such as fencing or pasture improvement.
He thought most agricultural enterprises also only spent was was necessary and were used to preparing for drier times, or times of less cash flow.
