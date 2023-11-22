Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Dead cows at Bjelke-Petersent Dam under investigation

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
November 22 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Biosecurity Queensland is investigating the deaths of cattle at Bjelke-Petersen Dam. File pic
Biosecurity Queensland is investigating the deaths of cattle at Bjelke-Petersen Dam. File pic

Reports of dead cattle in the vicinity of Bjelke-Petersen Dam are being investigated by Biosecurity Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.