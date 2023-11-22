Reports of dead cattle in the vicinity of Bjelke-Petersen Dam are being investigated by Biosecurity Queensland.
A spokesperson for Biosecurity Queensland said BQ acted on the matter in question after receiving a notification from a member of the public.
"That complainant has been contacted during the investigation," said the spokesperson.
"As the incident remains under investigation, it is not appropriate to comment further."
The spokesperson added that Biosecurity Queensland handles complaints about commercial livestock, including poultry enterprises and other complaints, outside of the major centres where RSPCA is located.
The Queensland Government website contains a step-by-step guide to lodging a complaint, including relevant contact details.
A media report says a camper stumbled across about 12 dead cows on the banks of the dam.
As well as looking into the cause of death of these cows, Biosecurity Queensland is expected to look into any animal welfare concerns.
