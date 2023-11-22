After an information-packed forum at Longreach on Tuesday, AgForce members and interested members of the general public got together for drinks and dinner at the western Queensland town's civic centre.
The evening gave people an opportunity to share their thoughts with new NFF president David Jochinke, and also new Cattle Australia CEO Chris Parker, both in town for the event.
Earlier in the day AgForce general president Georgie Somerset reported on activities for National Ag Day, including handing out seeds to people along with the message of the work livestock producers had done in being the only industry to substantially reduce emissions.
"Probably 20 per cent of the people we spoke to had never grown a plant," she said.
Saying the organisation was underpinned by its membership, she added that AgForce now had over 6000 members, a point followed up by CEO Mike Guerin, who said it was one of the strongest state farming organisations in Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.