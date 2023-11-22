Queensland Country Life
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Home/News
Free

AgForce members gather at Longreach for forum and dinner

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 22 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After an information-packed forum at Longreach on Tuesday, AgForce members and interested members of the general public got together for drinks and dinner at the western Queensland town's civic centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help