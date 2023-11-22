Queensland Country Life
Rookwood Weir $568.9 million project complete

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated November 22 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 1:26pm
Rockwood Weir had been officially opened today in Gogango. Picture: supplied
The $568.9 million Rookwood Weir project has been completed.

