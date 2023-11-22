Rookwood Weir $568.9 million project complete

The $568.9 million Rookwood Weir project has been completed.
The project was officially opened at Gogango this morning by Federal Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek, Treasurer Cameron Dick, and Water Minister Glenn Butcher.
The ministers joined local MPs, Rockhampton Mayor Tony Williams, and the Sunwater CEO to announce its completion.
The weir's full supply volume will be 74,325 megalitres, with around 37,500 megalitres set aside for agriculture.
Economic Development Manager at Rockhampton Regional Council Wade Clark said there were 22 confirmed landholders in the Fitzroy Food Bowl area that were ready to take on water allocations.
He said irrigators would be among some of the first water customers in 2024 to benefit.
He indicated landholders consisted of croppers as well as horticulture producers looking to grow commodities such as macadamias and lychees.
He said water access was also be crucial to Mort & Co.'s Gogango's feedlot and fertiliser factory, which will turnover 125,500 head of cattle and bring with it a $15 million fertiliser plant.
"We're praying to the heavens now and waiting for the rain to fall in the right areas so the weir is filled," he said.
The next step in the process would be to go through wet commissioning of the weir's infrastructure.
Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek said it was the largest weir built in Australia since World War II.
"Water is our most precious resource and it is an essential part of our everyday lives.
"We know many parts of Queensland are already in drought, with more to be declared in the coming months.
"This strategic planning work is critical in ensuring we are planning for the future and investing in projects that stack up," she said.
The federal government also announced an allocation of $4.5 million from the Australian Government's National Water Grid Fund for a Central Queensland Regional Water Assessment.
The assessment will explore regional water demand in central Queensland and determine the most suitable options for investing in water supply and security to support economic growth.
Queensland Minister for Regional Development, Manufacturing and Minister for Water, Glenn Butcher said community consultation would occur.
"The community is consulted and there is ample opportunity for detailed discussions about what is needed and how we, as a government, can fulfil that need."
