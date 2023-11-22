Steers reach 356c at Roma

A total of 2575 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 302c and averaged 279c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 356c and averaged 308c, steers 280-330kg reached 338c and averaged 301c, and steers 330-400kg reached 278c and averaged 250c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 258c and averaged 226c.
Barns Pastoral, Gidgealpa Station, Innaminchka, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 356c, reaching $969 to average $871. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 288c, reaching $800 to average $639.
H Sommerfield and Son, Canegrass Station, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 340c, reaching $980 to average $828.
M and K Hudson, Tongy, Mitchell, sold crossbred steers to 336c, reaching $927 to average $878. The crossbred heifers sold to 290c, reaching $799 to average $703.
EJ and CF Rolfe, Marie Downs, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 328c, reaching $965 to average $899.
Andrew Welsh, Alcurah Creek, Roma, sold cross steers to 292c, reaching $898 to average $828. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 256c, reaching $660 to average $624.
B and M Murray, Toalki, Surat, sold Charolais cross steers to 267c, reaching $1632 to average $1457. The Charolais cross heifers sold to $255c, reaching $1351 to average $1351.
Ferguson Cattle Co, Annie-vale, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 258c, reaching $1819 to average $1766.
NR Harland and G Humphreys, Barradine, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 258c, reaching $1045 to average $1045. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 246c to top $834 to average $803.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 282c and averaged 245c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 290c and averaged 244c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 270c, averaging 232c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 246c, averaging 207c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 230c, averaging 212c.
Ularunda Grazing, Morven, sold Angus cross heifers to 288c, reaching $605 to average $486.
LJ and LG Crosby, Glen Olive, Miles, sold Charolais cross heifers to 282c, reaching $640 to average $567.
BM and ND Bauer, Arlington, Augathella, sold Simmental cross heifers to 270c, reaching $787 to average $653.
Cows 330-400kg reached 193c and averaged 160c, cows 400-500kg topped at 236c, averaging 182c, cows 500-600kg topped at 220c, averaging 191c, and cows over 600kg topped at 220c, averaging 197c.
Barns Pastoral, Gidgealpa Station, sold Brahman cross cows to 220c, reaching $1195 to average $1195.
Bass Cattle Co., Muldoon, Mungallala, sold Santa Gertrudis bulls to 235c, reaching $2,149 to average $1887.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.