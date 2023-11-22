Queensland Country Life
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Mundubbera-Durong Road officially opened, vital to agriculture transport

By Alison Paterson
November 22 2023 - 11:00am
The new John Peterson Bridge on Mundubbera-Durong Road in the North Burnett has opened to traffic, almost a century after the original timber bridge was opened in 1925. Picture: Supplied
After 18 months of construction the new John Peterson Bridge on Mundubbera-Durong Road in the North Burnett was officially opened on Monday, 98 years after the original timber bridge was opened in 1925.

