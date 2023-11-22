After 18 months of construction the new John Peterson Bridge on Mundubbera-Durong Road in the North Burnett was officially opened on Monday, 98 years after the original timber bridge was opened in 1925.
The bridge replaced the previous flood-prone, single-lane, timber girder bridge with a higher, two-lane concrete structure on a safer and straighter alignment, shortening the overall route by about 700m.
According to North Burnett Regional Council the $25 million project was jointly funded under the Australian government's Roads of Strategic Importance initiative, with the Australian government contributing $20 million, and the Queensland government contributing $5 million.
This is around $10 million less than the LNP anticipated when they committed $35 million to the project in 2017.
To minimise travel disruptions, construction crews built the new bridge offline whilst motorists continued to use the old timber bridge during the works period and it was opened to traffic in June.
The bridge has been critical in supporting the region's agricultural industry since the original structure provided a connection over the Boyne River for local dairy farmers accessing the Mundubbera butter factory.
Today it is a key freight route, with around 25 per cent of the roughly 475 vehicles a day using the bridge comprising of heavy vehicles, many carrying cattle, timber and grain.
The old John Peterson Bridge was built in 1925 and designed to withstand submergence during flooding of the Boyne River. It was first submerged only two years later in 1927, and then almost every year between 1927 and 1935.
During the 2010-11 summer season flood events, the existing bridge was closed to traffic for around 21 days.
Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the new bridge project which was delivered by Queensland Bridge and Civil will provide a straighter and higher alignment for traffic.
"In addition to the safety the economic benefits, the new bridge has reduced the need for ongoing maintenance, and improved traffic efficiency," he said.
"The posted speed limit has been lifted from 60 km/hr to 100 km/hr and two lanes of traffic are able to cross simultaneously. This is a significant improvement upon the former one-lane, give way arrangement on the old bridge."
Mr Bailey said the project included work on the approaches to the bridge, with the Hawkwood and Beeron Roads intersections upgraded.
Assistant Minister for Train Manufacturing and Regional Roads, Bruce Saunders said the new John Peterson Bridge marked a significant milestone for the communities and primary industries who rely on this crossing for the social an Td economic benefits it delivers to the region.
"Mundubbera Durong Road is a main thoroughfare that carries thousands of vehicles every week, including heavy vehicles laden with cattle, timber and grain," he said.
"We know a more reliable and safer bridge with greater flood immunity brings a wealth of advantages, which is why we are thrilled to have provided this vital piece of infrastructure."
The higher bridge's new alignment improves the flood immunity to only one per cent likelihood of being flooded in any given year and will maintain network connectivity on this important freight route.
