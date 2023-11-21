One of AgForce's most well-known industry advocates and strong spokesman for the retention of the Longreach Pastoral College for training, Mike Pratt has received the lobby group's inaugural Producer of the Year award.
The sheep and cattleman from Longreach, describing himself as 'in the retirement holding paddock', said he was humbled by the announcement, made in his home town following the northern forum held there on Tuesday.
"I've always felt AgForce was a catalyst for helping us through incredibly tough times," he said.
The award had been an idea within the lobby group's community for some time and was judged using three main criteria - industry excellence, passionate leadership and community focus.
Speaking on behalf of the Young Producer Council, which facilitated the award's establishment, Clare Nugent said Mr Pratt had shouldered many committee responsibilities, including chairing AgForce's sheep and wool board, Queensland's wool technical advisory group, and the Desert Channels Queensland board.
She said he had always led by example, looking to get the most out of every discussion, and had invariably been the one on the phone calling everyone to action for an industry initiative.
He was also hailed for being ahead of his time caring for the land, working to control the spread of prickly acacia and instigating exclusion fencing to manage wild dogs.
"You couldn't get someone more committed to community focus than Mike Pratt," his nomination read.
The other two finalists for the award were Taroom's Nigel Onley, and Stuart and Helen Johnstone from Banana.
The Johnstones are grain producers and use best practice methods in water management, zero till farming, and have adopted the latest robotic and optical spray technology.
Mr Onley, a cattle producer, prides himself in best management in animal welfare, biosecurity and farm safety, and added value to AgForce via his seat on the Government Ministerial Scientific Advisory Committee on Vegetation.
Ms Nugent said the award would return next year, and she welcomed members to start thinking about who demonstrated the key values.
"Quiet achievers are highly encouraged to nominate as well," she said.
