Wednesday, November 22, 2023
AgForce Producer of the Year inaugural award goes to Mike Pratt

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated November 22 2023 - 9:33am, first published 8:00am
AgForce award winner Mike Pratt, Longreach, centre, with AgForce president Georgie Somerset and Young Producers Council representative Clare Nugent. Picture: Sally Gall
One of AgForce's most well-known industry advocates and strong spokesman for the retention of the Longreach Pastoral College for training, Mike Pratt has received the lobby group's inaugural Producer of the Year award.

