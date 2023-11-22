Queensland Country Life
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Importance of firebreaks emphasised in Blackall bushfire emergency

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated November 22 2023 - 8:05pm, first published 8:03pm
The bushfire north of Blackall being fuelled by howling winds and eventually a hailstorm. Picture: Bill Carey
Howling winds ahead of a storm gave rural fire brigade volunteers north of Blackall a terrifying experience on Saturday night.

