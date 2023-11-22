Howling winds ahead of a storm gave rural fire brigade volunteers north of Blackall a terrifying experience on Saturday night.
Goonadee brigade members had been called out to the second blaze in a week, started by lightning, when wind picked up and sent flames racing through the treetops, threatening the Ryandale homestead and jumping the bitumened Blackall-Jericho Road.
Eventually quelled, thanks to ample firebreaks and the rain and hail that followed, it was an experience none of those attending wanted to repeat.
Bill Carey, the manager at Boorara Station, where the fire jumped into, said dangerous was an understatement.
"It was terrifying - with the hailstorm behind it, it was galloping uncontrollably across the treetops, until it got to more open country and firebreaks," he said. "Everyone pitched in but the message is to be proactive - there's no excuse for not having firebreaks."
Anne and Jason Sprague are long-term residents at Neverfail Station, and Anne said her husband had arrived home in the early hours of Sunday saying it was one of the fastest moving fires he'd ever seen.
The fire had started in Ryandale and the property owner Alan Lawrence was caught in a situation of being under a 50mm storm on his grader 15 kilometres away, at the location of the fire earlier in the week, while the latest fire was moving towards the home on the property.
"By the time I got back, the fire had come within 100m of the house on one side and 300m on the other," he said.
He estimated he'd lost about 4050ha to the two fires last week, and two weaners had died that he'd seen.
"It was country I'd shut up for a feed reserve - I'd just put cows in the paddock that day," he said.
He lost a similar amount of country a decade ago, in one night.
Mr Carey said the latest fires were coming on top of an incredible grass-growing season that had dried out very quickly.
"There's been some rain now but not enough to relax," he said.
Volunteers from Jericho who came to assist said they'd fought seven bushfires since the start of August.
