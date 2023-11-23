After demand for point-of-lay hens skyrocketed during COVID due to an increased interest for backyard egg production, a North Queensland farming couple have reported a second wind, with demand again high.
Greg and Caroline Sandral from near Mackay have been raising chickens to point-of-lay hens for the past five years, and said that throughout 2023, there has been a constant and steady strong demand for hens.
"There's been a big increase in demand this year," Mr Sandral said.
The Sandral's business, Just Got Laid, raises and supplies point-of-lay hens to much of Queensland, selling to backyard enthusiasts, commercial free-range egg farms and agricultural supply stores.
Mr Sandral believes the rise in demand this year is for a few reasons, including reforms announced by Australian states and territories stating battery-farmed eggs are to be phased out by 2036.
The plans were announced last year through the new Australian Animal Welfare Standards and Guidelines for Poultry, which was endorsed by all states and territories in July this year.
"It's made people think more about eggs and their own supply of eggs," Mr Sandral said.
"It's probably encouraged free range producers to increase their flock as well, so that demand has flowed through the supply chain."
Rising prices of eggs in supermarkets is another potential cause for high demand, with customers seeing shortages of eggs in shops and high prices around June and July this year.
In 2020, demand for backyard hens escalated, as customers looked to chooks as a new hobby and way to have their own supply of eggs during COVID lockdowns.
"COVID was pretty crazy, the pressure was on in a big hurry" Mr Sandral said.
The Sandral's 65-hectare property near Mackay in North Queensland is predominantly under sugarcane, but their poultry business provides hens across central, western, north west and south west Queensland.
"We actually delivered some to a light aircraft in Mackay a few months ago, which went up to some cattle stations around Cloncurry," Mr Sandral said.
This year, Mr Sandral said demand has been so high there have been numerous callers from beyond their usual customer base.
"I've had phone calls from hen farms in the Darling Downs, and ag resellers down around Brisbane chasing hens, which is too far out of our footprint."
The hens are grown from day-old chickens, until they reach egg-laying age at around 18 weeks.
The couple make their own feed, milled locally from wheat and sorghum grown in the Central Highlands, and soybean meal milled in Proserpine.
They raise Hy-line and Lohmann brown hens, which Mr Sandral said is due to not only their reputation as excellent egg layers, but also their gentleness.
"They're very nice to each other," Mr Sandral said.
"If you put a heap of chooks together, or any animals, some of them can get a bit nasty. But these ones have such a great nature that you don't really have that problem."
Despite the strong demand for the hens this year, Mr Sandral suspects demand will be quieter next year.
"Just how long it takes for the supply chain to catch up and keep everyone happy remains to be seen," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.