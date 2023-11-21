Prices rise 14c to 35c/kg at Toowoomba

The supply of stock at Toowoomba on Monday more than doubled the previous week's level to 194 head and included in the lineup were 16 cows and calves.
Similar to the previous week apart from some very good heavy weight cows and a handful of good quality yearling steers, the remainder of the yarding was very mixed.
Buyer attendance was good along with a large number of onlookers. Prices followed the trend of other selling centres with gains of 14c to 35c/kg.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 302c and poor quality lines 208c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 239c to 265c and sold to 286c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 288c to average 234c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers averaged 151c and made to 166c/kg. A small selection of medium weight yearling heifers to feed made to 234c to average 213c/kg.
A few manufacturing bullocks made to 204c some returning $2021/head.
Medium weight 2 score cows averaged 173c and made to 178c/kg. Good heavy weight cows made to a top of 232c to average 220c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls sold to 194c/kg.
Cows and calves sold open auction made to $1010/unit.
