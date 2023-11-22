Queensland Country Life
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Great Artesian Basin protection has support of Water Minister Glenn Butcher

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
November 23 2023 - 9:00am
Water from the Great Artesian Basin is the lifeblood for many communities and businesses in Queensland. File pic
Injecting liquified carbon dioxide into the Great Artesian Basin raises concerns for the Queensland Water Minister Glenn Butcher, who believes there are more suitable places for it to go than the GAB.

