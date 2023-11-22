Competition at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 160 head at Moreton sale on Tuesday.
With rain falling a reduced yarding came to hand.
Export cattle sold to firm rates with plainer cows dearer.
Bullocks sold at dearer rates with trade cattle fully firm. Weaners and yearlings sold to strong competition to also be dearer.
Santa cross weaner steers from McPherson Grazing sold for 297.2c/kg to realise $621/hd. Kleinschmidt & Capaja sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers to 212.2c to come back at $530/hd.
Simmental cross trade steers from Petroster Pty Ltd returned 251.2c or $1096/hd. P and C Blanch sold Droughtmaster cross trade heifers at 269.2c for a return of $1103/hd.
Santa feeder steers from Pryde Pastoral sold for 273.2c to come back at $845/hd. Zelinski Farms sold Droughtmaster two-tooth ox at 270c with an end result of $1473/hd.
Charolais cows from J Collingwood sold to 204.2c for an outcome of $1262/hd. Brahman cross medium cows from G Gray sold at 195.2c to realise $1063/hd.
AFM Developments sold Charolais heavy cows at 199.2c returning $1574/hd. Charolais bulls from Croftby Downs Farming made 210.2c with a result of $1629/hd.
