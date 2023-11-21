Weaner steers make 350c at Biggenden

Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Byrnestown sold for 248c/$964. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster cross steers from Bundaberg sold for 258c/$1068. Milk and two tooth Santa Gertrudis cross steers from Murgon sold for 252c/$799. Milk and two tooth Brangus steers from Bundaberg sold for 240c/$719. Milk to four tooth Droughtmaster steers from Gayndah sold for 264c/$1140.