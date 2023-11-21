Weaner steers make 350c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1030 head.
Cattle were drawn from Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Goomeri, Murgon, Woolooga, Hervey Bay, Yerra, Bargara, Lowmead, Rosedale, Brooweena, Miriam Vale, Boyne Valley and all local areas.
Droughtmaster cross cows from Woolooga sold for 239c/$1271. Brangus cows from Biggenden sold for 228c/$1200. Grey Brahman cows from Wilson Valley sold for 221c/$1526. Santa Gertrudis cross cows from Coringa sold for 223c/$1071.
Six tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Gayndah sold for 227c/$1170. Four tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Gin Gin sold for 230c/$1369.
Four tooth Braford cross bullocks from Binjour sold for 280c/$1661. Four tooth Brangus bullocks from Gin Gin sold for 280c/$1554.
Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Byrnestown sold for 248c/$964. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster cross steers from Bundaberg sold for 258c/$1068. Milk and two tooth Santa Gertrudis cross steers from Murgon sold for 252c/$799. Milk and two tooth Brangus steers from Bundaberg sold for 240c/$719. Milk to four tooth Droughtmaster steers from Gayndah sold for 264c/$1140.
Santa Gertrudis weaner steers from Bargara sold for 350c/$871. Simmental cross weaner steers from Mundubbera sold for 346c/$807. Santa Gertrudis weaner steers from Coringa sold for 350c/$576. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 348c/$812. Simmental cross weaner steers from Mount Perry sold for 324c/$861.
Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Binjour sold for 256c/$889. Milk tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Brooweena sold for 248c/$872. Milk and two tooth Red Brahman heifers from Gaeta sold for 258c/$880. Milk tooth Angus heifers from Bundaberg sold for 244c/$866.
Angus and Simmental cross weaner heifers from Mundubbera sold from 270-284c/$645. Santa Gertrudis weaner heifers from Coringa sold for 276c/$570. Shorthorn cross weaner heifers from Boyne Valley sold for 278c/$676. Santa Gertrudis weaner heifers from Bargara sold for 288c/$665. Angus weaner heifers from Bororen sold for 310c/$463.
The next meatworks and store sale is on Monday December 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.