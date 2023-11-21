Queensland Country Life
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Queensland kids scrub up for country formals

DT
By Dakota Tait
Updated November 21 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 12:30pm
Queensland's latest round of high school graduates have headed to their country formals in style, with couples calling on everything from Jimmy Barnes-emblazoned trucks to motorbike stuntmen to take their photos to the next level.

