Queensland's latest round of high school graduates have headed to their country formals in style, with couples calling on everything from Jimmy Barnes-emblazoned trucks to motorbike stuntmen to take their photos to the next level.
Road trains and tractor units scrubbed up for the occasion too, with plenty of sharply-dressed pairs snapped beside the bullbars.
Boyd De Langen and Maddy Hawks, Mount Tarampa, didn't flinch despite Wyatt De Langen taking his bike to the air behind them.
Gypsy and partner Sam, Cunnamulla, posed with a pair of dogs, while a horse joined the romantic moment for Jackson Halliday and partner Katie O'Neil from St George State High School.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.