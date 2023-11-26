My family and I moved to Isis Downs seven years ago.
This was the dream job - a company that offered us career progression; 100 per cent cattle, which was (in our naive minds) far easier than irrigated cropping and mixed farming; back to Queensland surrounded by our friends and family.
We didn't know the lessons the seasons would teach us. In 2018, still learning the ropes, all we could do was look at each other, shrug and fix the next water problem.
Over the past seven years our rainfall has ranged from 209mm in 2017 to 717mm last year.
Right now, we are sitting at 197mm for the year. How primary producers manage one year to the next is nothing short of incredible and it takes a myriad of management styles.
We could not have comprehended the generosity of our neighbours - their advice when we were learning; their support when it got dry or we needed to get a job done that was a bit bigger than us.
Earlier this year, in a really busy time when we were without a cook, one our neighbours cooked two days worth of food for our entire staff of 15 people.
We certainly didn't appreciate how our staff would mould us and keep us young-ish!
They have taught us some of our biggest lessons about how we communicate, the importance of setting expectations, the value of reward outside their payslips, how important having a bit of fun is.
They have definitely taught us that you should never judge a book by its cover.
Some of our greatest staff looked very average when they first arrived on Isis and some of our tidiest, best presented staff turned out to be very average.
We have learnt that to take an opportunity you have to make an opportunity.
No two years have been the same. Is this perhaps the greatest, most satisfying part of agriculture?
There will always be a unique set of problems to solve or rewards to reap.
Certainly, the current market conditions and the shortage of labour are great problems, but great too are the people in our industry, the innovations making life easier, and the long-term outlook.
We are leaving Isis Downs in December to move to Newcastle Waters in the NT.
A new state, new challenges and a whole lot of opportunity. I wonder what lessons we'll learn in the next seven years.
- Anna Cochrane, station manager
