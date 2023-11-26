Queensland Country Life
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Busy first week for new QFF president

By Aaron Kiely, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
November 26 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New QFF president hits the ground running
New QFF president hits the ground running

Last week was a busy time for me personally and for the Queensland Farmers' Federation and our members. With this being my first QCL column as the new president of QFF, I want to say from the outset how proud I am to have been elected succeeding Allan Dingle who stepped down after completing his four-year tenure in the role.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.