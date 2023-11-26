New QFF president hits the ground running

I was elected non-executive director and vice-president of QFF in 2021 and am pleased to be continuing to contribute to QFF now in the role of president. I extend my thanks to Allan Dingle for his service to the organisation and Queensland agriculture and would like to take this opportunity to welcome returning non-executive director and dairy farmer Kay Tommerup into the vice-president position as well as Georgina Krieg, a Darling Downs cotton grower, who has joined the board.