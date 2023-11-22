Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Brangus cattle proved the naysayers wrong

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
November 22 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lex Kunst, formerly of Sunnyside Brangus Stud, is a past president of the Australian Brangus Cattle Association. Picture: Judith Maizey
Lex Kunst, formerly of Sunnyside Brangus Stud, is a past president of the Australian Brangus Cattle Association. Picture: Judith Maizey

Two life members of the Australian Brangus Cattle Association have recalled at a celebratory dinner in Rockhampton on Saturday how their family's were initially reluctant to introduce the breed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.