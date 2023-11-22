Two life members of the Australian Brangus Cattle Association have recalled at a celebratory dinner in Rockhampton on Saturday how their family's were initially reluctant to introduce the breed.
The two former ABCA presidents, Lex Kunst and Bruce Burnham, were among guests at the 60th anniversary dinner for Brangus Australia.
Mr Kunst, formerly of Sunnyside Brangus Stud, who held the president's position three times, said he introduced the Brangus breed into his family's herd because of ticks, buying two first-cross Brangus bulls in 1965.
"My old man had Angus cattle...but we were always riding up and down the road following these cattle dipping them for ticks," he said.
"My father said 'you're going to bugger up a good Angus herd' - but in a couple of years time when the (Brangus) bullocks started going off and they were turning off much younger than the Angus and just as heavy, he started to agree with me."
Registering as Stud Number 14 with ABCA, Mr Kunst said it was pretty slow going to start with the breed because "the old boys didn't like anything with a hump in them".
"Everybody was having the same trouble, the Brafords and Droughtmasters...the old fellows just didn't accept them... if it wasn't a British breed, it was a mongrel," he said.
One of ABCA's founding members, Mr Burnham of Bimbadeen Brangus Stud, Eidsvold, shared a similar story saying his mother "was not too keen" on his Brangus experiment.
"(But) the introduction of Brangus allowed us to do away with sore eyes, extensive dingo losses and handle ticks - our cattle started working for us, rather than us for them," he said.
On Saturday night, Mr Kunst took great delight in saying "we proved them all wrong" those who were initially against the Brangus breed.
"It makes me so proud to see where Brangus cattle are today, I'd always had a vision of the way it is today," he said.
Now retired from Sunnyside Brangus Stud and living on the home block of 70 acres since 2017, Mr Kunst, in his heyday, had a 100 registered Brangus cows and ran another 300 commercial cows on 8000 acres.
"You can sell a Brangus steer or heifer at any age and they will meet the market requirements - whether you want supermarket steers or Jap ox steers, they will do it for you. They haven't got excess fat, they've got a good covering, they've got pink meat and they're just great carcase cattle," he said.
"Their temperament was a bit of a problem in the early days, but they've worked that out well and truly now so you don't see many stirry cattle anymore and, for weight gain, they're up there with the best."
During his speech at the dinner, Mr Burnham shared how the association was formed at a meeting in Rockhampton at Duthies Leichardt Hotel.
"There were nine members of which I was the youngest (at 21)...as the youngest, I took the last number handed out at the meeting so Bimbadeen became Stud Number 9," he said.
"It was an exciting time and I remember thinking that Brangus would go a long way."
In his 70 years of breeding cattle, Mr Burnham said he had not seen any better breed able to handle the conditions "sent to try us" than the red and black Brangus.
"The Brangus female is really the ultimate matron with fertility, mothering ability, feed conversion and ability to finish at any age," he said.
"From one end of Australia to the other, Brangus are thriving and proving that any country is Brangus country."
