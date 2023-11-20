Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Vegetable growers look at $400,000 worth of damage in one hit

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated November 20 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Wright, Scott Buchholz looks over the wrecked egg plant crop with grower Heidi Steffens. Picture Helen Walker.
Member for Wright, Scott Buchholz looks over the wrecked egg plant crop with grower Heidi Steffens. Picture Helen Walker.

A record hailstorm which descended upon the Lockyer Valley late Friday, 10 days ago, left a trail of destruction that protected crop growers Brett and Heidi Steffan of Crowley Vale are only beginning to comprehend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.