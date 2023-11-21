There were 170 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last week.
Increased local competition saw the market significantly increase in price, with weaner steers and younger steers, in particular, selling to much higher rates.
Brad McDonald, Dulong, sold Droughtmaster backgrounder steers for $700. Adele Pitt, Cooran, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $800, Brahman cows for $1010 and young Droughtmaster weaner steers for $470.
Wayne Stanton, Neurum, sold Charolais cross steers calves, five to six months, for $450.
Debra Townsend, Cooroy, sold Brangus steers calves for $470 and $440. Josh Sippel, Caboolture, sold light weaner steers for $430 and vealer heifers for $400.
Greg Edwards, Gympie, sold a line of Hereford cross heifer calves for $300. Gary Bochow, Conondale, sold Charbray male calves for $390.
