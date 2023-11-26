Storms trigger summer crop plantings

Below average spring rain has provided limited summer crop planting opportunities so far but unsettled weather patterns in the coming days are expected to result in general planting rains.
Weather models are predicting 40-80 millimetres of rain across the heart of the Darling Downs in the coming week. If realised it will see large areas of sorghum, sunflowers and cotton seeded. Southern Queensland farmers have already started planting sorghum on the promising forecasts and more crop is expected to be seeded this week.
The Central Highlands has already picked up 20-40mm in storms on the weekend with more rain expected through the week. Parts of southern Queensland have also had scattered storms that have dumped upwards of 60-80mm on the weekend.
Rain won't affect the winter crop harvest which is mostly over. Harvest is now mostly complete in Queensland and northern NSW, with growers in the Goondiwindi, Moree and Narrabri regions beginning to turn their attention to summer cropping opportunities.
GrainCorp reported the delivery of about 9000 tonnes of grain into its Queensland sites in the week to November 20. This lifted the total harvest deliveries to around 410,000 tonnes.
It's a much smaller crop than last year's bumper harvest but farmers are generally happy how it turned out after a tough season. Yields have been patchy but many farmers still managed average to above average yields thanks to some timely rain events through the season.
The NSW harvest is still well under way, with most of the activity centred around the Dubbo and Werris Creek areas in the north, where growers are concentrating on wheat deliveries, and in the Temora, Parkes, Junee and Boree Creek areas in the south, where growers are harvesting and delivering canola and cereal crops.
Close to 1 million tonnes of grain was delivered into GrainCorp's NSW facilities last week, making it the biggest receival week for the season, so far. This pushed the total NSW harvest delivered to nearly 2.5 million tonnes.
Harvest is now in full swing across Victoria as well, although this week's rain will slow progress.
Northern grain prices came under further pressure last week with the forecast rain. SFW slipped $5 to $450 delivered Downs. Barley was steady at $440 helped by the strength in the southern markets which were supported by exporters.
