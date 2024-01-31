Barbecue baron loves his Angus beef

ROCK up to Grant Coleman's house for a barbecue and there's a high chance Angus beef will feature on the menu.
In fact, there's an equal chance it'll be a next level barbecue, far above snags in bread and greasy onions.
Based in Warwick, Qld, Mr Grant recently took over as president of the Australian Barbecue Alliance (ABA).
And he's well credentialed to do so.
In 2018, Mr Coleman and his wife Fiona, along with a select team, represented Australia at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo World Championship Barbecue Contest in the United States.
They took out second place in the brisket category using the Australian Verified Black Angus Beef brand, Angus Reserve.
The win was a milestone, marking the first time a non-US resident had been a top-10 finalist, let alone winning a major trophy.
It shows our Australian Angus could match it with all the other brands across the world.- Australian Barbecue Alliance president Grant Coleman
"By taking Australian Angus beef to Texas (US) and coming second in the Houston Rodeo Barbecue World Championship by half a point, and then the following year providing one of my mates from Texas a brisket that took out first place, it shows our Australian Angus could match it with all the other brands across the world," Mr Coleman said.
"When I started barbecuing in 2016 we tried the grass-fed brisket but they just weren't holding the moisture so I moved to the Angus Reserve brand, which was mid-feed and long feed, which meant they were very forgiving in low and slow."
The consistency of Angus beef throughout Australia is one of the attractions for Mr Coleman. He prefers to use briskets with a marble score of 5+.
The Wingham-born butcher by trade, initially commenced work at Wingham Beef Exports in 1988 and worked his way up through the ranks from a domestic salesman, loadout supervisor, sales and production coordinator, plant manager and finally general manager from 2009 to 2019.
During his time, the plant built up to processing 800 head per day, while also creating beef brands such as Manning Valley Naturally Grass Fed, which was underpinned by Meat Standards Australia (MSA).
One of the other brands was Wingham Reserve, which eventually became Angus Reserve, one of the most recognised Angus brands in Australia.
In 2019 he became general manager at Oakey Beef Exports until January 2023 when he resigned to take time off to travel Australia.
He currently works a couple of days a week for QUE Wholesale selling barbecue rubs and sauces, and is looking after a few service kills at John Dee in Warwick (Macka's Australian Black Angus and Elbow Valley Beef Wagyu).
Upon a return trip to the US, he did promotional work for Australian Angus by running an Angus Invitational Barbecue event.
"By managing Wingham and Oakey Beef, where we've processed large numbers of Angus, I became known across the Angus family," he said.
His initial steps into the world of competitive barbecuing began when working closely with Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA), and the MSA team during the introduction of Manning Valley Naturally brand.
"I met Demelsa Lollback who convinced me to push some of our brand promotions to low and slow cooking, which was just taking off in Australia, and to compete in the Port Macquarie Barbecue Competition, which I did with my cousin Ashley Turner and from there we were lucky enough to represent the Australian Barbecue Alliance in the USA in 2018, 2019 and 2020," Mr Coleman said.
The experience led them to meet many barbecue families. His team was also guided in America by Australian Jess Pryles from Hardcore Carnivore, and Danny and Cory Mikes from Fat Boys BBQ in Temple, Texas.
Mr Coleman said he's witnessed the rise of competitive barbecuing within Australia, particularly between the years of 2016 and 2020. While COVID-19 lockdowns set the momentum back somewhat, he said this year had seen better numbers of teams competing.
The necessity of at-home cooking during the pandemic allowed many to experience the quality of Angus beef cooked on the backyard barbecue, according to Mr Coleman.
Those opportunities to try new things over an open air grill or in a large low and slow smoker still excites the long-time beef fan.
"I really like to cook different cuts of beef in the carcase and now I have been doing a lot of chargrilling and moving towards flank steak, hanging tender, rump caps and short rib with a bit of good rub on them," he said.
His new role as Australian Barbecue Alliance president will see him actively fly the flag for both the cooking method and barbecue competitions.
"I am very keen to further promote the barbecue scene with the producers, processors, through community events and also the Barbecues Galore Australian Barbecue Championship rounds, which we currently have running," he said.
Mr Coleman also ran the Australian Invitational Barbecue Competition at Port Macquarie in which 58 teams competed, including three from New Zealand.
"Next year we hope for bigger and better, and to try and attract a few USA and Canadian teams over," he said.
He said he'd love to have one of the large meat processors in Australia come on board as a major sponsor of the Australian Barbecue Alliance to help lift the profile further.
