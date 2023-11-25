Can you extend the life of a trust?

Existing trusts may also be able to adopt the new 125-year fixed perpetuity period in certain circumstances. The terms of the trust deed may give the trustee the power to vary the vesting date of the trust to a date no later than 125 years from the date the trust was established. If, however, the trustee does not have the power to vary the vesting date but all of the beneficiaries under the trust are adults with full capacity, then the beneficiaries may execute a deed to vary the vesting date to a date no later than 125 years from the date the trust was established. For testamentary trusts made under a will, the date the trust is established is the date of the testator's death.