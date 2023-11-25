Queensland Country Life
New Act extends the term that trusts can operate

By Kylie Wilson and Deborah Johnson
November 25 2023 - 1:00pm
Can you extend the life of a trust?
The Property Law Act 2023 (Qld) (new PLA) was passed by Parliament on October 25, however a commencement date is yet to be proclaimed. The new PLA will replace the current Property Law Act 1974 (Qld) (current PLA), which has not been substantially amended since its inception. The new PLA aims to modernise property legislation, including by extending the perpetuity period that relates to discretionary trusts.

