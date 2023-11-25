Can you extend the life of a trust?

The Property Law Act 2023 (Qld) (new PLA) was passed by Parliament on October 25, however a commencement date is yet to be proclaimed. The new PLA will replace the current Property Law Act 1974 (Qld) (current PLA), which has not been substantially amended since its inception. The new PLA aims to modernise property legislation, including by extending the perpetuity period that relates to discretionary trusts.
As set out in the explanatory notes to the Property Law Bill 2023, the perpetuity period is the term that the trust can operate. The common law rule against perpetuities provides that an interest in property must vest earlier than 21 years after the death of a person alive at the time the interest was created. This rule was intended to balance the freedom to dispose of property at the trustee's discretion while protecting the public interest by preventing trusts from existing indefinitely. The current PLA modified the common law rule against perpetuities to give an option to set a perpetuity period of up to 80 years from the date the trust was established.
The new PLA abolishes the common law rule against perpetuities and changes the perpetuity period for trusts from up to 80 years to a fixed period of 125 years. This change will apply to any trusts created after commencement of the new PLA as well as those drafted in such a way that the new rule may be applied.
Existing trusts may also be able to adopt the new 125-year fixed perpetuity period in certain circumstances. The terms of the trust deed may give the trustee the power to vary the vesting date of the trust to a date no later than 125 years from the date the trust was established. If, however, the trustee does not have the power to vary the vesting date but all of the beneficiaries under the trust are adults with full capacity, then the beneficiaries may execute a deed to vary the vesting date to a date no later than 125 years from the date the trust was established. For testamentary trusts made under a will, the date the trust is established is the date of the testator's death.
While these changes to the perpetuity period of trusts will enable longer term strategies to be considered, trustees and beneficiaries who are considering varying the terms of existing trusts should take care to seek advice about the impact of any changes and particularly any potential tax or duty implications that may arise.
