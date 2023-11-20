Queensland Country Life
Monday, November 20, 2023
Queensland Murray-Darling Basin $3.7M investment for up to 950 water meters

By Alison Paterson
November 20 2023 - 5:26pm
The state government has secured $3.7 million in federal funding to roll out up to 950 new telemetry devices across the Queensland Murray-Darling Basin. Picture: Supplied
The state government has secured $3.7 million in federal funding to roll out up to 950 new telemetry devices across the Queensland Murray-Darling Basin. Picture: Supplied

Near real-time data will help farmers better manage their water thanks to subsidised $3.7 million telemetry for the roll-out of up to 950 water meters in the Queensland Murray-Darling Basin.

