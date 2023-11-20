Other end-of-year titles included ABCRA Open Horse of the Year being presented to Hardies Lenas Conman owned and bred by John Hardie. The Marsh Carney Novice Horse of the Year was won by Hells Angel, ridden and owned by Carolyn Burnes. The Circle L Australia Maiden Horse of the Year was a tightly contested event with Dean Turner and Lara taking the title. Long time ABCRA supporter Troy Palmer won the Most Successful Rider of the Year, Lachlan Sansom took home the Juvenile Rider title, Riley Edwards the Junior Rider, and the Encouragement Rider of the Year was won by Annabel Dalzell.