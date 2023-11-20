Queensland Country Life
Monday, November 20, 2023
Home/News

Outstanding campdrafting at North Star for ABCRA championships

By Robyn Paine
November 20 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The rural community of North Star, located 50km south of Goondiwindi, hosted the annual Australian Bushmen's and Campdraft Association (ABCRA) National Campdraft Finals and Australia Campdraft Championships which concluded last weekend. The four-day event attracted large nominations from across the nation vying for end-of-year titles and accolades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help