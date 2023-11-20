Brahman bulls sold to a top price of $16,000 at the annual Beef Country Brahman bull sale, held at Nebo last Friday.
Joint sale vendors, the Kirk family of Hazelton Brahmans, Gayndah, and the Randell family of Crinum Brahmans, Capella, offered a total of 54 grey and red Brahman bulls.
At the fall of the hammer, a total of 34 bulls sold, gross of $207,000 and sale average of $6088.
Last year's sale saw 63 of the 64 bulls sold, for an overall average of $9460 for a gross of $596,000.
Ted Murphy of Tayglen Pastoral Co, Dysart, secured the day's top price bull, Hazelton Moses 6290, for $16,000.
At 35-months-old, Moses 6290 hit the scales at 908 kilograms and delivered scans of 15mm and 12mm for P8 and rib fat, 149 square centimetres for eye muscle area and intra-muscular fat of 6.2 per cent.
Ted also purchased, lot 7 Hazelton X-Man, for $15,000 and lot 22, Hazelton Iffley, for $4,000.
The top red bull of the sale, was also offered by Hazelton Brahmans, Hazelton Alfie, which sold for $8000 to an undisclosed buyer.
The 30-month-old son of Hazelton Anglo tipped the scales at 994 kilograms, had P8 and rib fat scans of 15mm and 12mmm, respectively.
The sale was conducted by GDL Mackay and Nutrien Stud Stock, and interfaced with Elite Livestock Auctions.
