Queensland Country Life
Monday, November 20, 2023
Home/News

Beef Country Brahman bull sale tops at $16,000 at Nebo in 2023

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated November 20 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sale top price bull, lot 25, with GDL's Tony and Beth Dwyer, Mackay, Nutrien Stud Stock's Dane Pearce, Rockhampton, buyer Ted Murphy, Tayglen Pastoral Co, Dysart, and vendor Brett Kirk, Hazelton Brahmans. Picture supplied.
Sale top price bull, lot 25, with GDL's Tony and Beth Dwyer, Mackay, Nutrien Stud Stock's Dane Pearce, Rockhampton, buyer Ted Murphy, Tayglen Pastoral Co, Dysart, and vendor Brett Kirk, Hazelton Brahmans. Picture supplied.

Brahman bulls sold to a top price of $16,000 at the annual Beef Country Brahman bull sale, held at Nebo last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.