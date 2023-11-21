Western Queensland property Daunton is described as 2181 hectares (30,099 acres) of conservatively managed country offering feed, water and location.
On the market for $8.5 million, Daunton has been held by the Shannon family since 1911 and is located 36km north east of Ilfracombe, 54km south west of Aramac and 63km from Longreach.
The listed price is equal to about $3897/ha ($282/acre).
Daunton is predominantly undulating, open Mitchell grass downs country and displays an excellent cross section of summer and winter herbages.
There are mainly deep cracking black soils and some lighter grey/red soil types on eastern side of the Hulton-Rand fault line, which dissects property from north to south.
The easily mustered property is fenced into 14 main paddocks with about 10km of stock route.
Some very lightly timbered country is located on the eastern side of the property.
There is an excellent history of weed control.
The impressive flowing, capped Daunton bore is rated at 640,000 litres/day and provides water to about 85 per cent of property with tanks and troughs and tanks.
There are also four dams providing water for livestock.
The steel and timber cattle yards have a crush, scales and loading ramp.
Other improvements include a aircraft hangar, workshop with a skillion, grain shed, and an older shearing shed.
Contact Paul Grams, 0427 582 338, Schute Bell Badgery Lumby.
