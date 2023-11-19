Queensland Country Life
Monday, November 20, 2023
Pauline Hair's final wish was to sell and donate the proceeds of her bullocks to Miles Palliative Care service

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated November 19 2023 - 11:51pm, first published 9:00pm
The late Pauline Margaret Hair (Nee Robinson) when she worked as a nurse, with the main picture featuring her grandson, Luke Gadsby, Taroom, and the six bullocks to be sold for charity. Pictures supplied.
Before her passing, Pauline Hair's last wish was for her bullocks to be sold and donated back to the hospital she dedicated 40 years of her nursing life to.

