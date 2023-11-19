Before her passing, Pauline Hair's last wish was for her bullocks to be sold and donated back to the hospital she dedicated 40 years of her nursing life to.
This same hospital, Miles Palliative Care, also helped make Pauline's final days more comfortable.
Pauline Margaret Hair (Nee Robinson) was born on November 27, 1932 in Roma, where she was the youngest daughter of parents Joseph and Grace Robinson, of Glen-Lea, Wandoan.
Her schooling life started in north Dulacca, where her family said she had to ride to school on a horse.
In the early fifties, Pauline was accepted at Miles Hospital to do her nursing training, a place where her love and passion for nursing began.
On September 7, 1957, she married Duncan Hair at St Stephens Uniting Church in Toowoomba.
After getting married, Pauline and Duncan made their home in Short Street, Wandoan where Duncan worked as a stock and station agent for Australian Estate.
Not long after settling into the marital home they welcomed their three children, Stephen, Tony and Caroline.
Over the years, Pauline even worked as a teacher aide at the local kindy at Quilpie.
After Duncan passed away, Pauline moved back to Wandoan, before eventually heading to Toowoomba to re-establish her life.
In the late seventies, and after Glen-Lea was split and half was sold, Pauline took on the running of Altona, the other half of the property, and held a full-time job at the Miles Hospital.
Caroline Gadsby (nee Hair), Pauline's daughter, said the hospital was her home away from home and where her second family was formed.
Pauline nursed until she retired at the age of 75, but she was only retired for six months when she got the call to come back to Miles Hospital.
She finally stopped practising at the age of 85 and formally retired, for the second time, at 87.
Pauline finally settled in Chinchilla in 2004 where she purchased her home on the Chinchilla-Tara Road, while her son, Tony helped manage the family farm, Altona, where they ran Hereford Santa Gertrudis cross cattle.
Caroline said when her brother would wean the cattle, their mum, Pauline would always be there to help.
"While she mainly worked as a nurse, another passion of hers was her cattle," Mrs Gadsby said.
"(Pauline) loved helping wherever she could. She would help with the farm duties which consisted of camp cook at Altona.
"She would be rushing off to feed cattle, take on babysitting duties and always found time for her grandkids and great grandchildren."
In March last year, Pauline was diagnosed with cancer.
"Mum did live at Chinchilla and when her health deteriorated, we brought her back to Miles Hospital," Mrs Gadsby said.
"Her final wish was to sell some fat bullocks and donate the money to the palliative care centre at Miles. Without an amazing care unit like this, people would have to travel to the city, away from their family."
Pauline lost her battle on May 10, earlier this year, with her family surrounding her.
She was a loved sister to Helen. A cherished mother to three children, their partners, grandmother to nine grandchildren and an adored great grandmother to twenty-two great grandchildren.
Pauline will have her final wish granted at the Roma Saleyards on Tuesday, December 5, when six of her Santa Gertrudis bullocks go under the hammer, with the entirety of the proceeds to be donated to the Miles Palliative care unit.
After being fattened at Spion-Kop, Feedlot, Taroom, the bullocks are 100 day grain fed, and MSA accredited.
"It has been a great privilege and joy watching the bullocks reach their full potential for Nanny P" Pauline's grandson, Luke Gadsby said.
Caroline Gadsby said her mother, Pauline, hoped the funds would make a difference at the Miles Hospital's Palliative Care facility and would help other families.
Top X Roma will be handling the sale of Pauline's heavy bullocks and if prospective buyers are seeking additional information, they can call livestock agent Carl Warren on 0428 222 341, who'll handle inquiries.
