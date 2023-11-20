Queensland Country Life
Monday, November 20, 2023
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Miriam Vale cattle sale draws a large crowd

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated November 20 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace and Roger Robinson were happy to hang out with their parents, Jess and Tom Robinson, who bought cattle at last Friday's cattle sale at Miriam Vale. Picture: Judith Maizey
Grace and Roger Robinson were happy to hang out with their parents, Jess and Tom Robinson, who bought cattle at last Friday's cattle sale at Miriam Vale. Picture: Judith Maizey

A Moura feedlotter helped boost prices at the monthly Miriam Vale sale on Friday which only had a small yarding, but a lively crowd of onlookers, buyers and vendors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.