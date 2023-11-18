Queensland Country Life
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Brangus Australia's 60th anniversary dinner in Rockhampton

Updated November 18 2023 - 11:22pm, first published 10:52pm
The 60th anniversary dinner of the Australian Brangus Cattle Association brought together many of the organisation's older members and past presidents to share stories on its formation with newer members.

