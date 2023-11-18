The 60th anniversary dinner of the Australian Brangus Cattle Association brought together many of the organisation's older members and past presidents to share stories on its formation with newer members.
Brangus Australia president Brad Saunders said 76 people were at the dinner in Rockhampton which was held to celebrate the society's 60th year.
"It's a huge deal to celebrate 60 years," he said.
"It's been around a long time and grown enormously in the last five to six years and we owe a lot to these older members who put together such a solid foundation for us."
Mr Saunders said the Brangus society was one of the first breeds after Angus to adopt DNA technology.
"So we have our whole breed DNA tested and we've just had Single-Step turned on with Breedplan so we've adopted a lot of new technologies," he said.
"The breed has a lot of credibility with our DNA and genomics."
Mr Saunders said Brangus cattle were industry relevant cattle with members in Queensland, northern NSW and a few in Victoria.
He said a welcome addition to the organisation was the Ultra Blacks.
And, once a new chief executive officer was appointed, Mr Saunders said Brangus Australia would be looking to consolidate in the next year.
"With high growth, we've had challenges with budgets etc and we're just going to consolidate now," he said.
During his speech, past president Bruce Burnham of Bimbadeen Brangus, Eidsvold, recalled how his love affair with Brangus cattle started in 1954 and how his mother was not too keen on them because "anything with Brahman in it was considered inferior".
"(But) the introduction of Brangus allowed us to do away with sore eyes, and extensive dingo losses and (they could) handle ticks," he said.
"Our cattle started working for us rather than us for them."
