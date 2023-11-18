An irrigated cotton crop that yielded an average of 15.83 bales per hectare has seen Emerald operation Crandly recognised for their efforts in the 2022/23 season.
The event, organised by the Central Highlands Cotton Growers and Irrigation Association, attracted 220 cotton people from the local and broader cotton industry to celebrate the yield and quality achievements from the previous cotton season.
This year marked 50 years since the establishment of the Central Highlands irrigation scheme.
The award outcomes are based off of whole farm yield and quality averages, which were calculated by the local gins as close to the evening.
The highest cotton yield was determined from the number of ginned bales and areas from the Bayer Technical user agreement to provide an overall farm average yield.
Recording the highest yield for irrigated cotton were Emerald cotton growers Neville and Pitisi Brownlie and their sons Robert and Dion, whose crop yielded 15.83 bales/ha.
The Brownlie family have been growing cotton for 38 years and live north west of Emerald.
Last season, they planted 402 ha of irrigated cotton, using the 746 and 748 cotton varieties.
Their top paddocks yielded 17.5 bales/ha.
Mr Brownlie said he was surprised at winning the top award of the evening and acknowledged the efforts of their farm staff who help pulled off their high yielding crop.
"It was a trying season and this cotton was planted early across two dates, August 15 and September 19, 2022," he told the Queensland Country Life.
"We also decided to 'grow on' the crop by it's preferred cut off date due to unfavourable weather during the season."
The yield award for irrigated cotton was hotly contested, with only 0.18bales/ha splitting the first and second recipients.
In second, the team at Arcturus Downs at Springsure averaged 15.65 bales/ha, while the Morawitz family and staff of NRG Ag recorded an average of 15.27 bales/ha.
The awards for best quality, which is judged on the characteristics of fiber, colour, strength, length and micronaire looked for in cotton, was also announced.
Based on a five point system, growers get a point for each quality category.
The team at Cotton JV at Lynora Downs took out first place with 3.07, followed by RFM Farming at Mayneland (2.75) who won second, and third awarded to Scott and Louise Russell at Conseulo (2.56).
The Iain Mackay Memorial service and non-grower service to industry award was awarded to Anne-Marie O'Callaghan.
Growers who grew recorded the best rain grown (dryland) crop yield were also recognised, with Greg Kruger of Barrain recording the highest yield average of 4.28 bales/ha.
Ian and Sarah Mylrea of Corrabelle came second with 3.12 bales/ha.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.